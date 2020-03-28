🔥Royal Mint to mass produce 4,000 medical visors each day for NHS staff battling coronavirus🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

The Royal Mint has started mass manufacturing medical visors to safeguard frontline NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Engineers at the organisation created an effective prototype within just 48 hours, with moves underway to produce 4 now,�00 units each day.

Since news of the visor production emerged, the Royal Mint has received requests to provide hospitals over the UK.

Consequently, production is currently moving to 24 hours each day, 7 days per week at the organisation’s site in Llantrisant, wales south.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Mint said: “We’ve received requests from NHS trusts and hospitals in the united states since we announced yesterday.”

“We’ve increased production because of this to help as much as possible.”

A complete of 750 visors were made on Saturday and the team is looking to increase this to 4,000 each day from Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said engineers at the website, used to focusing on coins and related machinery, created the initial design within seven hours.

Then they outlined the materials necessary to produce the visors and designed the component parts.

The Royal Mint caused its supply chain in the united kingdom to source the materials so final prototypes could possibly be designed for the NHS to examine.

Approval came within 48 hours of the business beginning focus on the visors, with units now already used at the nearby Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

Huw Davies, clinical director for anaesthetics at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, said staff were grateful” for the visors “really.

“It had been actually quite emotional for the teams if they came in and offered their support and expertise to us to keep us safe,” he said.

“This is a great exemplory case of collaboration and a genuine goodwill gesture from their team.”

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths pass 1,000

The Royal Mint has meanwhile appealed for manufacturers over the UK to greatly help source 1.0mm clear plastic, an essential component for the visors that is in low supply currently.

Anyone who is able to help should contact [email protected]

Additional reporting by the Press Association.