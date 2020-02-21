🔥Royal Mail to increase price of first and second class stamps due to 'challenging business environment'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Royal Mail is set to increase the price of first class and second class stamps.

The price of a first class stamp will rise by 6p to 76p and the price of a second class stamp will jump by 4p to 65p after March 23.

The postal firm said the price increases are “necessary” to ensure the service’s sustainability in a “challenging business environment”.

Royal Mail also said it is likely to be loss-making in the next financial year.

Stephen Agar, managing director of letters at Royal Mail, said: “We are operating in a tough market at present, under the threat of making a loss by 2021.

“These price increases will help us maintain the quality of service that is expected by our customers, while supporting the universal service.”

Pricing changes were considered “very carefully” and the company has looked at minimising the potential impact on customers, it added,

Royal Mail shares hit an all-time low earlier this year following warnings that it could miss its turnaround targets due to the threat of strikes.

Stamp prices are “amongst the best value in Europe compared to other postal operators”, according to the company.

Last year, Royal Mail apologised to regulator Ofcom after its recent stamp price increase was found to breach the watchdog’s rules.

In March, the price of a first class stamp increased by 3p to its current price of 70p, while the price of a second class stamp increased by 3p to 61p.

The price increase came despite a price cap of 60p for second class stamps from the watchdog, which ended in April last year.

The current price cap for second class stamps is 65p, but this will increase in line with the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation from April. There is no regulated cap for first class stamps.