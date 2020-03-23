🔥Royal Ballet will 'no longer work with' choreographer Liam Scarlett, following misconduct investigation🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The Royal Opera House has announced that choreographer Liam Scarlett will no longer work with the company.

Scarlett had been suspended by the Royal Ballet Company since January over claims of sexual misconduct with students, and was under independent investigation. The investigation found there to be “no matters to pursue”.

The Royal Opera House has released a statement confirming that his position with the Royal Ballet ended today.

It said: “As he will no longer work with, or for, The Royal Ballet, it has been agreed that the scheduled performances of Liam Scarlett’s Symphonic Dances will not go ahead this summer.

“We can confirm that the independent investigation has concluded and found there were no matters to pursue in relation to alleged contact with students of The Royal Ballet School.”

Scarlett joined the Royal Ballet Company in 2006 and retired from dancing in 2012 to focus on choreography.

He became artist-in-residence in 2012, and at 26 was the youngest choreographer to be commissioned to create a three-act ballet for the Royal Ballet, Frankenstein.

The company’s revival of Scarlett’s Swan Lake was due to open in March for a sold-out run, but the venue has now closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.