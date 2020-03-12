The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke of Cambridge today became patron of London’s pioneering air ambulance service which he hailed as an “essential” part of the medical chain.

Prince William, a former air ambulance pilot, has taken the role at London’s Air Ambulance Charity, which helps fund the service that has saved the lives of thousands of critically-injured people since 1989.

Chief executive Jonathan Jenkins said the charity was “honoured” by William’s decision. He said: “The duke truly understands our work and knows that every second counts in an emergency.

“We know that with his help as well as the continued support of the public, our crews can reach those who need them most.”

The charity funds London’s Air Ambulance to “bring the hospital to the scene”, delivering cutting-edge medical care when every second counts.

Last year, William was patron of its 30th anniversary campaign during which he flew a London Air Ambulance helicopter and met staff and patients from the service.

The duke, who was a pilot with the air ambulance service in East Anglia, flew from Kensington Palace to the Royal London hospital. At a charity ball in November he said: “London has some of the most difficult airspace in the world in which to offer an air ambulance service.

“I landed on the London Air Ambulance helipad on multiple occasions during my job. I can tell you that it is an essential part of the medical chain in London and speeds up the process of patients getting to care.”

William has seen first-hand the impact of rapid response treatment for the most critically ill patients.

He joined the East Anglian Air Ambulance service in March 2015, carrying out dozens of call-outs before his last shift in July 2017.

London’s Air Ambulance has a world-class reputation for delivering pioneering treatment at the roadside and urgent care to the 10 million people who live and work in London.

It is mainly funded by donations made to London’s Air Ambulance Charity and also supported by Barts Health NHS Trust and the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Barts Health NHS Trust provides the doctors, some financial support and the helipad facilities at the Royal London hospital. The London Ambulance Service NHS Trust provides the paramedics and emergency infrastructure to dispatch the service 24 hours a day.