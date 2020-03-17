🔥Royal Albert Hall closes to public amid coronavirus🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The Royal Albert Hall is the latest major venue in London to close temporarily in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The iconic venue, which opened back in 1871, said in a statement that it would shut to the public “until further notice”, and that the decision has been taken “with a heavy heart”.

The statement continued: “We’ve been here for the nation for almost 150 years in good times and bad. We exist to be open, to entertain, to inspire. Our doors are made to be open to the world and so it goes against everything in our nature to close them. But these aren’t normal times and we find ourselves in the unique situation where closing our doors is the best way to look after the world.”

The venue explained that although the closure will be “financially devastating”, it has committed to pay its staff “through various closure scenarios”.

BBC Proms Royal Albert Hall

Organisers also appealed for donations — “any support you are able to give us would be enormously appreciated” — and highlighted that the venue “does not receive regular government support”.

It is the latest blow to the capital’s cultural scene, which has been subject to a wave of cancellations, postponements and closures over the past few days. Theatres, cinemas, concert venues, nightclubs, restaurants and others have all been impacted.