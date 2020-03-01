🔥Roy Keane slams 'arrogant' David de Gea for Everton vs Manchester United error🔥

Roy Keane blamed David de Gea’s “arrogance” in a ferocious attack after the Manchester United goalkeeper’s error against Everton.

United found themselves 1-0 after just three minutes, de Gea delaying after receiving a Harry Maguire back pass, before firing the ball against the emerging Dominic Calvert-Lewin – an early goal the conclusion.

With Chelsea dropping points against Bournemouth on Saturday, United were presented with an opportunity to cut the deficit to just one point.

The error was not the start they were looking for, and despite levelling before the break through Bruno Fernandes to ultimately seal a draw, former United midfielder Roy Keane insisted he would have been furious, either as a manager and a team-mate.

“As a manager or player I’d kill him! You’d kill him,” Keane said on Sky Sports at half-time. “He’s a goalkeeper being too clever. He just takes too long. What is he waiting for?!

“If you’re going to make a decision at least do it quickly. These are huge moments for United in terms of trying to get into the top four, and you’ve got your experienced goalkeeper. What is he waiting for?”

(AFP via Getty Images)

While de Gea has been named Manchester United Player of the Year four times in six years, no goalkeeper has made more errors leading directly to Premier League goals since the start of last season than the Spaniard.

Keane has no sympathy for the faltering keeper, saying: “I think there’s almost a bit of arrogance to it.”