🔥Roy Hudd dead: Comedian and actor dies aged 83, agent confirms🔥

Posted by — March 16, 2020 in News Leave a reply

Comedian and actor Roy Hudd has died at the age of 83, his agent confirmed.

Their statement said: “We are sad to announce the passing of the much-loved and amazingly talented Roy Hudd OBE.

“After a short illness, Roy passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Sunday the 15th of March, with his wife Debbie at his side.

“The family would ask you to respect their privacy at this very sad time.”

More follows…

