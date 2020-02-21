🔥Roy Hodgson still believes Crystal Palace can clinch a top half Premier League finish🔥

Roy Hodgson says there is no reason for Crystal Palace to give up hope of a top half finish in the Premier League despite their recent run of poor form.

The Eagles are yet to win a game in 2020 and have slipped from being an outsider in the race for Europa League places to nervously looking over their shoulder at the relegation battle.

Hodgson’s side, which will be strengthened by the return of Cenk Tosun from injury this weekend, host Newcastle on Saturday, searching for something to spark a better run of form.

“We had our turning point from being very, very successful to the last three games being unsuccessful,” said Hodgson. “We’d like to put an end to that little sequence and start winning and drawing more games than we have in the last few weeks.

“We started so well and have had the brakes put on particularly by injury and partly by misfortune. At one stage when we were flying high we were hoping to finish in the top half and, at the moment, I don’t see any reason why we should abandon that hope.”

James Tomkins will be absent through the hamstring injury he sustained at Goodison Park before the winter break while Hodgson added that a couple of players have been struggling with sickness this week.