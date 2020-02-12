🔥Roy Hodgson is not the man to take Crystal Palace forward, says Simon Jordan🔥

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has questioned whether Roy Hodgson is the right man to take the club forward.

Hodgson has been at the helm in south London since 2017, having been appointed just four games into a disastrous Premier League season with the task of steadying the ship.

The former England manager has certainly done what was asked of him, guiding Palace to their biggest ever Premier League points tally over a 38-game season last term.

However, an ageing squad coupled with an injury crisis and lack of investment have seen Palace falter after a bright start to the season, with Hodgson taking flak for a cautious and rigid style of football.

The 72-year-old is close to agreeing a one-year contract extension with the club, but Jordan has questioned whether that would be the right call by his successor, chairman Steve Parish.

“He is a safe pair of hands and it kind of feels that he sets them up not to be beaten rather than win games which I’ve never much liked,” Jordan told Talksport.

“You are now in a situation where they are not scoring goals, which is a problem, they’re not setting out to win games. It seems to me they are in a slight challenging period.

“I don’t think they’ll get relegated because I think they did enough at the beginning of the season. It is an interesting one, I can’t see [Wilfried] Zaha staying past this season so all of a sudden you’re taking out your key player.

“It looks like they’re going to need a rebuild. Whether Hodgson is going to take you forward… I don’t think Roy is going to take you forward, I think he is going to keep you where you are. All season Roy Hodgson has said from the get go: ‘We’ve got to stay in the division, we’ve got to stay in the division.’

“That is kind of like…wow, if you’re a Palace fan you’re not looking upwards you are looking at staying in the division and I thought we’d have moved on from that perspective.”