🔥Roy Hodgson becomes longest-serving Crystal Palace manager since Steve Coppell in 1993🔥

Roy Hodgson is now the longest serving Crystal Palace manager since Steve Coppell in 1993.

Hodgson was initially appointed as a short-term fix after a disastrous start to the 2017-18 season overseen by Dutchman Frank de Boer, but has now been in the post for 883 days, overtaking Ian Dowie who was in charge of Palace for 882 days until May 2006.

At 72, Hodgson is the oldest manager in Premier League history but has no plans to retire soon, with a new deal at Selhurst Park close to being agreed which would see him stay in south London until the end of next season – though he won’t consider his future beyond that point just yet.

“I have a lot of enthusiasm for the game,” Hodgson said recently. “Especially when I find myself working with such a good group of players.

I don’t think two or three years down the line, the conversations I have had with the club involved an extension for next season and that discussion is obviously ongoing.

“I haven’t suggested beyond that because I don’t know how I will feel.

“I know how I feel now, and the way I feel will happily see me through another season if that’s what we all want.

“But I can’t possibly say what I will feel like in two, three or four years time. There is no need for me to think that way and no point in thinking that way.”