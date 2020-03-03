🔥Ross Barkley hails 'dream goal' against Liverpool as ex-Everton man helps Chelsea into FA Cup quarter-finals🔥

Ross Barkley hit a stunning solo goal to help knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup and then declared: ‘It’s a dream scoring against them!’

The Chelsea midfielder grew up supporting the Reds’ Merseyside rivals Everton, and spent 13 years at his boyhood club before moving to Stamford Bridge in 2018.

The 26-year-old had not scored in 11 previous appearances against Liverpool but broke his duck with a terrific effort midway through the second period, driving from inside his own half and firing home to seal a 2-0 Fifth Round win for Frank Lampard’s side.

“It was brilliant, a massive result for the lads,” he told the BBC. “We needed a top performance tonight at home after two disappointing results.

“Scoring against Liverpool is massive for me. As an Everton fan, it’s always a dream to score against them.”

Barkley also reserved special praised for fellow midfielder Billy Gilmour, the 18-year-old who earned man of the match with a terrific display.

“Billy was brilliant,” he added. “But it was not a surprise to me. I’ve seen him in training and he was like that in training last season.”