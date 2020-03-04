🔥Ross Barkley confident strong season run-in with Chelsea will cement England spot at Euro 2020🔥

Ross Barkley says he is ready to end the season on a high and stake his claim for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championships.

The Chelsea midfielder scored a wonderful solo goal, his first since netting in the FA Cup third round in early January, as Frank Lampard’s side put an end to Liverpool’s hopes of a treble and secured their place in the quarter final.

Barkley was named in Southgate’s November squad but, having missed large chunks of the season through injury and seeing the likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Phil Foden touted for a call-up, his place is hardly certain.

Now free of pain he is starting to perform again. Impressive in the win over Tottenham last month and again on Tuesday night, Barkley hopes a strong run for Chelsea will banish any doubt over his place with the Three Lions.

“I am feeling good, always positive,” said Barkley. “I struggled with my foot for a while and since I have been free of pain I have been working hard, training well and doing what I can in games, trying to get a bit of rhythm game after game and now I am starting to feel good.

“It is more about how you end the season isn’t it really? I had a few injuries and have done well for England of late but for me it is more about the focus on doing well here with Chelsea and then England will take care of itself.”

Barkley starred in a midfield alongside 18-year-old Billy Gilmour who shone under the lights, never ducking a challenge, always looking to drive Chelsea forward and even embarrassing Brazilian international Fabinho late on.

His small stature may fool opponents, but Barkley was not at all surprised by the show the young Scotsman put on against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I see him doing it in training every day, he doesn’t have a day when he is struggling,” said Barkley.

“For a young lad he is really mature with his ability on the ball, he makes the right decision most of the time. He is similar to Jorginho. He is a quality player and a good addition to the squad.

“He recently moved into the first team changing room with us and he’s settled in really well and long may it continue. He is always asking questions as well which is a sign of a player that wants to improve and do well for the club. I like him and the manager and coaching staff love him as well.”

With Mateo Kovacic and Willian two more names on Lampard’s growing injury list – both suffering Achillies problems – there will be further chances for the likes of Gilmour, and Barkley is certain they’re ready to take their chances.

“It is about being ready in training, putting the extra yards in and being ready for your chance,” said the former Everton man. “Billy was ready for his chance today and he took it.

“With injuries it gives opportunities for other lads to take and the manager is willing to put lads in, if you deserve the chance and play well you get in the team. We work really hard, the players that say are on the bench, we do extra work all the time so we are always ready to help the side out when we need to.”