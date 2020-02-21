🔥’Rose Tattoo’ headlines fifth annual Tennessee Williams Festival🔥

James Andrew Butz and Lavonne Byers in the Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis production of “The Night of the Iguana”

Courtesy of ProPhotoSTL

“The Rose Tattoo” will be the main attraction at the fifth annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis in May. The theme is “Tennessee Williams & Italy.”The 11-day festival in Grand Center and on the Hill will also include “The St. Louis Rooming House Plays,” a new collection of Williams’ one-act works; “Tennessee Williams and his Midwest Experiences,” featuring noted scholars and historians; “Amor Perdido,” composed of works by Williams that are new to the stage; “Glass,” a play inspired by the opening night of “The Glass Menagerie” and written by Michael Aman; and an array of other events including a pool party and a bus tour.”The Rose Tattoo,” to be staged at the Grandel, won the Tony Award for best play in 1951. Marisa Tomei starred in a Broadway revival last year as the main character, Italian-American widow Serafina Delle Rose.Williams, who was born in Mississippi, grew up in St. Louis.The festival runs May 7-17. Emerson is the lead sponsor, with additional funding by Mary Strauss, Ken and Nancy Kranzberg, the Whitaker Foundation, the Regional Arts Commission, the Missouri Arts Council, the Missouri Humanities Council, Trio Foundation of St. Louis and the Arts and Education Council. Tickets go on sale March 1 through MetroTix and at the Fox Theatre box office.

