🔥Rose McGowan calls Natalie Portman a 'fraud' for wearing cape with female directors on at Oscars🔥

Rose McGowan has called Natalie Portman a “fraud” for wearing a cape embroidered with the names of female directors to the Oscars on Sunday night.

Portman wore the cape to highlight the work of female directors after no women were nominated in the Best Director category at the Academy Awards.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” she said.

But in a long Facebook post, McGowan slammed Portman for her “deeply offensive” activism:

“I find [her] type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work. I’m not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust.”

She went on to call out Portman’s own record of working with female directors: “Natalie, you have worked with two female directors in your very long career- one of them was you. You have a production company that has hired exactly one female director- you.”

McGowan slammed other actresses who she believes don’t stand up for women behind the scenes.

“I was at a Women in Film event that you spoke at once, Natalie” she wrote, “You reeled off depressing statistics and then we all went back to our salads. I quickly realized you and the other women speakers (and that joke of an organization) are just… frauds. You say nothing, you do nothing.”

She finished by telling Portman to “hang up your embroidered cloak.”

Portman previously referenced the low number of nominations for female directors at the 2018 Golden Globes when she introduced the category with, “And here are the all-male nominees.”