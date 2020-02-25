🔥Rory Stewart: London must consider whether to restrict travel over coronavirus fears🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The capital should prepare for a potential coronavirus outbreak and consider the possibility of having to impose restrictions on public transport, independent mayoral candidate Rory Stewart said today.

He called on UK public health chiefs to do more to reassure people that the country was well-placed to cope, saying the lack of information risked spreading “conspiracy theories”.

Mr Stewart, who was international development secretary at the time of the ebola outbreak in 2019, said Mayor Sadiq Khan should set up a “gold command structure”, bringing together the Met, TfL and London hospitals.

This would ensure the capital had enough protective equipment for medics and self-testing kits if people had to self-isolate, and that patients had access to repeat prescriptions.

It would also mean that emergency workers could conduct training exercises in preparation for an outbreak and consider whether to restrict bus and Tube travel, he said. Mr Stewart revealed that a patient being treated in a London hospital for coronavirus was on a ventilator.

This is thought to be the Chinese woman living in the capital who returned from China two weeks ago and was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital after going to Lewisham hospital in an Uber with symptoms.

Former Tory Mr Stewart said the World Health Organisation had been “unbelievably slow” in declaring the virus a public health emergency.

This delayed the release of World Bank funds to poorer countries to fight the outbreak and risked coronavirus spreading to countries such as the UK, he told Radio 4’s Today.

Last night, at a Christian Aid event in central London, Mr Stewart said: “We need to get the preparations in place in case the situation gets worse.”

There have been concerns at City Hall that Public Health England has failed to keep the Mayor fully briefed on the situation, despite him being asked repeatedly in interviews to comment on coronavirus and advise Londoners what to do.