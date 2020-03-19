🔥Rory Stewart: Aggressive action comes at a huge cost but it will save lives immediately🔥

We have heard much recently about the “science” of coronavirus, of “herd immunity”, and “flattening the curve”. But in the end the decision was never just about the science, it was about values. Our Government faced a choice — whether to accept the inevitability of mass infection (but try to slow the spread), or whether to fight against overwhelming odds to try to limit the infection to very few people. The Government ultimately concluded that the only option was to slow the time it took for the majority of us to be infected.

This could sound like madness. But the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser had good reasons for their conclusions. It is very difficult to contain a widely spread contagious respiratory disease; the costs to the economy and society of aggressive quarantine are terrifyingly high; and trying but failing to suppress it risks delaying the inevitable growth of the virus into the winter when there are already more pressures on the health system.

Some believe the Government has changed its view, but it has not. As the Prime Minister said — in a phrase which only slightly concealed the brutal upward trajectory — the aim is merely to “apply further downward pressure on the upward curve” of the disease.

But China has made the other choice, and it has — so far — been far more successful than any public health expert thought possible. If China had accepted the UK analysis perhaps 60 per cent of the Chinese population — 800 million people — would have gone on to be infected. Instead, its radical measures have limited the total cases to date to 80,000 — 0.006 per cent of their population. New cases in China have largely stopped, reducing from more than 10,000 a day in mid-February to fewer than 20 new cases yesterday.

It is not too late to follow the same approach in Britain. But to do so we need to act far more quickly and aggressively. The Government must shut all public venues immediately — cafés, pubs and gyms. All incoming travellers should be quarantined for 14 days. All schools and universities should close immediately — with no exceptions. (Children in school are one of the easiest ways of moving the disease between households). Not merely the vulnerable and people over 70 but all families, regardless of symptoms, should cease almost any travel outside of their homes while we try to get on top of the crisis.

Anyone with symptoms should be tested immediately. By testing 10,000 cases a day (which is what the South Koreans have done) we still have a chance to establish who has it, isolate them from others, and contact those they have contacted. We should aim to transfer all cases testing positive (not just those requiring hospital care), to separate facilities — either hotels or hospitals — away from the general population (so the sick do not infect their households).

If we succeed in radically reducing the daily load of new cases (this was achieved in Asia within a matter of weeks) we can begin to consider relaxing some of these measures. Democratic South Korea, partly through very good contact-tracing with less draconian quarantine measures than China, has managed to reduce from more than 900 new cases a day on February 29 to fewer than 100 today. But we should expect to be avoiding meeting with people outside our households for months to come. However, the Government is still resisting such an extreme approach. They still think it is (in the Chief Scientific Adviser’s words) “neither possible nor desirable” to try, through tougher measures, to prevent it getting into the majority of the population. This is why they are still allowing people to gather in pubs, cafés, gyms and restaurants, while advising against it (so that some pubs are empty, while others in central London are still packed). This is why they are focused on isolating over-seventies rather than the whole population. This is why they have ceased to do mass testing or tracing (and as a result don’t have detailed information to calibrate their approach).

And this is why they argued for some time that there was only limited point in banning outdoor gatherings or closing schools, and have only closed schools from tomorrow (while allowing children of key workers to continue to attend). The public is understandably confused by the Prime Minister saying that he could move “faster and further” in days to come. But if some of the measures seem half-hearted, it is because they are intended to be.

The Government is slowly bringing additional measures in day by day in order to slow the increase in daily cases, rather than reverse the epidemic growth. This is a terrible miscalculation. It does not matter how much the Government attempts to “slow the spread” or “flatten the curve.” As scientists at Imperial have concluded, even a slowed or “mitigated” epidemic would result in hundreds of thousands of deaths. It is simply not possible to allow a virus like this to spread into the majority of our population without overwhelming our health system many times over. And London will feel this earliest.

Acting aggressively now will come at a huge cost to our society and economy but it allows us to begin saving lives immediately. Every day in which we succeed in reducing the number of new cases buys us time to study and understand the virus, gather equipment, learn lessons and improve our response. And it gives us a chance to work with the world to develop a global vaccine before the majority of us are infected.

Churchill had two favourite phrases. It is time to move from his advice to those away from the front line — “keep calm and carry on” — to his advice for those controlling operations — “action this day”.

We face an astonishing and almost unimaginable tragedy. It is doubly tragic that it is still preventable.