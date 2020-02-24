🔥Rory McIlroy top of the world after another top-five finish but leaves WGC-Mexico Championship frustrated🔥

World No1 Rory McIlroy insisted he would leave Mexico frustrated despite a sixth straight top-five finish that cemented his place at the top.

The 30-year-old had been in contention all week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, but a final-round 68 was not enough to keep chase with winner Patrick Reed, who finished four strokes ahead of McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman has been golf’s most consistent player in 2020 and looks in good form going into the Masters at Augusta in April having not won a Major since 2014.

But he described his showing in Mexico as “frustrating”.

He said: “I don’t feel like I got the best out of myself. Obviously, I started the week well and then I hit some loose shots, and I didn’t putt as well as I needed to over the last three days.

“I just let a few shots get away.”