Ronnoco coffee, expanding again, acquires Houston-based beverage company

Ronnoco Beverage Solutions at 618 South Boyle Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

Cups lined up for a quality control taste test, or “cupping,” at the Ronnoco Beverage Solutions factory on 618 South Boyle Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

Robert Carpenter, master cupper and director of green coffee, and Devann Rutherford, quality manager at Ronnoco Beverage Solutions, take part in a taste test, or a “cupping,” at the Ronnoco factory on 618 South Boyle Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

Tesfai Siyoum, a machine operator and 32-year employee of Ronnoco Beverage Solutions, packages coffee at the Ronnoco factory on 618 South Boyle Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

Bags of green coffee piled high at Ronnoco Beverage Solutions at 618 South Boyle Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

Sawyer Broshar, a maintenance technician with Ronnoco Beverage Solutions, checks the roasting area at the Ronnoco factory on 618 South Boyle Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

ST. LOUIS — In its latest move to expand, Ronnoco Beverage Solutions has acquired a Houston-based beverage company.Ronnoco announced Monday that it has bought Trident Beverage, a 30-employee business that offers healthy beverage and dispenser products. Trident, founded in 2004, serves schools, day cares, restaurants, bars and other establishments in 14 states, and distributes to even more through its affiliates, according to the company’s website.The deal to buy Trident marks Ronnoco’s ninth acquisition. The company said it will benefit from Trident’s foothold in the K-12 market and its frozen drink and cold beverage products.Ronnoco was founded after two brothers saw coffee beans roasted over a gas flame at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, and started a business delivering coffee beans to local hotels.In recent years Ronnoco has made moves to expand its geographic footprint, and add more product offerings. In July, Ronnoco CEO Terry McDaniel told the Post-Dispatch that coffee now makes up only about half of the company’s products.In 2019 the company acquired Maynardville, Tennessee-based Beverage Solutions Group, and changed its name from Ronnoco Coffee to Ronnoco Beverage Solutions.The company said in a release that Trident Beverage President John Walker and Vice President Patrick Walker will maintain an investment stake and continue to run the business.

