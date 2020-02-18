🔥Ronnie Wood surprises fans by taking the London Underground to the Brit Awards🔥

Rolling Stone megastar Ronnie Wood proved he’s just like the rest of us (in some ways anyway) by getting the tube to the Brit Awards.

The musician will be closing the show with Rod Stewart but got his evening off to an incredibly pedestrian start by hopping on the Jubilee Line.

Wood, 72, posted a video of the carriage, with various people tapping their feet, alongside the caption: ”Knees up on the tube.”

He then turned the camera on himself and it seemed the passengers around him hadn’t worked out that they had a star in their midst.

On the Tube: Ronnie shunned a luxury arrival in favour of the Jubilee line (Instagram @ronniewood)

In another clip of himself walking up to the O2 Arena, Wood teased his performance with Stewart by stating: “40th year for the Brits and the 50th year for the Faces.”

Held at the O2 Arena, the Brits can be tricky to via car so we think Wood might be onto something.

With performances from Billie Eilish and Hans Zimmer, Lizzo and Harry Styles, the 40th annual Brit Awards looks set to be a stellar night.

Lewis Capaldi – who will also be performing – and Dave lead the nominees with 10 nods each.

