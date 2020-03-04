🔥Ronan Farrow slams publisher for releasing Woody Allen’s memoir; can’t work with them ‘in good conscience’🔥

Ronan Farrow “can’t work” with publisher Hachette any more, after they made the decision to release his father Woody Allen’s memoir.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of the Hachette Book Group, announced on Monday that they would be releasing Apropos of Nothing in the U.S. next month.

Following the news, a “deeply upset” Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter who has alleged the filmmaker abused her as a child, took to her Twitter page to share her response to the news, in which she pointed out that Hachette also published her brother Ronan’s book Catch and Kill — in which he attempted to expose disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s alleged misconduct and sexual assaults in 2017.

Ronan himself responded to the news in a statement on his own Twitter page on Tuesday night, in which he wrote: “Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen’s memoir after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill — a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse. I’ve also told Hachette that a publisher that would conduct itself in this way is one I can’t work with in good conscience.

“It’s wildly unprofessional in multiple obvious directions for Hachette to behave this way. But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here.”



Ronan Farrow speaks onstage during the Women Changing The Conversation panel at HISTORYTalks Leadership & Legacy presented by HISTORY at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020 in New York City.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

He continued: “My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen — a credible allegation maintained for almost three decades, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and evidence.

“I’ve encouraged Hachette, out of respect for its readers, authors and reputation, to conduct a thorough fact check of Woody Allen’s account, in particular any claim that implies my sister is not telling the truth.”

Allen has always maintained that his estranged daughter’s allegations are false.