🔥Ronaldinho in prison: Brazil legend wins 16kg pig after victory in jailhouse football tournament🔥

While football has been brought to a standstill in much of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ronaldinho is making the best of his current reality in a Paraguayan prison .

The Barcelona and Brazil legend is still imprisoned after entering the South American nation with an illegal passport earlier this month and was filmed playing footvolley in a video which was shared on social media at the weekend.

Seemingly unaffected by the strict shutdown in large parts of the planet due to Covid-19, the Brazilian legend took part in a football tournament at the jail earlier in March, leading his team to victory and the first prize – a 16kg suckling pig.

The 2002 World Cup winner was also given a birthday party as he turned 40 on March 21, with a barbecue organised by his fellow inmates and a special cake made as well .

Paraguayan authorities continue to investigate the reasons behind Ronaldinho’s illegal entry into the country, along with his brother.

Ronaldinho was due to take part in a fundraiser to help poverty-stricken children, but the event was cancelled after the two were detained.