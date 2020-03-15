🔥Ronaldinho given prison uniform in Brazilian video game update🔥

Ronaldinho has been given a prison outfit in the latest update of a popular video game in his native Brazil.

Bomba Patch, which is an unlicensed modification of Pro Evolution Soccer 6, now allows gamers to kit Ronaldinho out in jail clothes.

A screenshot of the video game (below) also shows an officer standing pitchside with a police car parked in the distance.

The Brazil legend is currently in prison in Paraguay after allegedly entering the country with a false passport alongside his brother. He faces up to six months behind bars.

Prison warden Blas Vera told Reuters: “In broad terms he is doing very well.

“I see he is in good spirits, just like you see him on television, always smiling.

“Since yesterday he looks very well, he talks to his other inmates, he goes out to the patio.”

According to Paraguayan newspaper Hoy, Ronaldinho played a starring role after was convinced to join a prison futsal match.

The 39-year-old reportedly scored five as he wowed fellow inmates at the Paraguayan jail.