🔥Romford crash: Two dead and seven injured after horrific eight-vehicle smash in Romford🔥

Two people have been killed and another seven injured following a major car pile-up in east London.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Squirrels Heath road at 1.20pm on Thursday following reports of a crash involving eight vehicles.

London firefighters freed three people trapped in their cars, as paramedics worked to help the injured.

Despite their efforts, a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson told the Standard: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on Squirrels Heath Road in Romford.

“Eight vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the crash.

“Sadly, one man and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Crews released three people who were trapped in their cars and they were all taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

“A further four people were also taken to hospital.”

Three fire engines and two fire rescue units were sent to the scene, as well as five ambulance crews, paramedics and an air ambulance.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the Standard: “We were called at 1:20pm today (20 February) to reports of a road traffic collision on Ardleigh Green Road at the junction of the A127, Romford.

“We dispatched five ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, three medics in cars to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance trauma team.

“Sadly, despite efforts of medics, two people died at the scene.

“We treated a further seven people at the scene and took them all to hospital.”

