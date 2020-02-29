🔥Roman Polanski César award win prompts walkout from 'disgusted' actresses at 'French Oscars'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Actresses walked out of France’s most prestigious film awards ceremony last night after Roman Polanski – who was convicted of the statutory rape of a 13-year-old in the 1970s – was named best director.

The Polish-French director, 86, fled the US following his high-profile conviction in 1977 and has since faced streams of further accusations of sexual assault, including rape. He denies the latest allegations against him.

His latest film ‘An Officer and a Spy’, or ‘J’accuse’ in French, was nominated for 12 gongs in this year’s Césars – largely considered France’s answer to the Oscars – sparking fierce debate across the country, with feminist groups leading calls to boycott the event.

Despite the controversy, the movie, which is about the persecution of French Jewish army officer Alfred Dreyfus in the 1890s, scooped three awards, including that of best director.

French-Polish director Roman Polanski denies the latest accusations against him (AFP via Getty Images)

Actress Adèle Haenel, who last year revealed she’d been sexually abused as a child by another director, was among the women to walk out of the Friday’s ceremony in Paris after Polanski’s big win was announced.

She left the room saying “shame!”, and was followed by director Céline Sciamma.

Actress and comedian Florence Foresti, who presented at the ceremony, didn’t return to the stage after the best director award was announced.

She later updated her Instagram story to a black screen emblazoned with the word “disgusted”.

Before the ceremony, Ms Haenel told the New York Times that France had “missed the boat” on the #MeToo movement and criticised the César Awards for recognising Polanski.

“Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims. It means raping women isn’t that bad,” she said.

Celine Sciamma (centre) and Adele Haenel (right) leave the Salle Pleyel after the award for best director was announced (Getty Images)

Hours before the ceremony began, France’s Culture Minister Franck Riester said it would be “symbolically bad” if Polanski were to win the prize for best director, “given the stance we must take against sexual and sexist violence”.

Protestors gathered outside the Pleynel concert hall, shortly before the biggest names in French cinema arrived for the event – some waving placards reading: “Shame on an industry that protects rapists.”

Polanski and members of his crew did not attend the event, with the director having said previously that he feared for his safety.

Feminist activists hold a banner reading ‘Polanski: Cesar 2020 award for best rapist’ (AFP via Getty Images)

It is the second time in five months that recognition of Polanski’s work has prompted outrage.

Organisers of the Venice Film Festival drew criticism for including ‘J’accuse’ in the programme. It went on to take the festival’s Silver Lion Grand Jury in September.

It came after French photographer Valentine Monnier accused the 86-year-old of raping her in 1975 when she was an 18-year-old model and actress. Polanski has denied the charge.

Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault and third-degree rape

The Ceésars took place just days after Harvey Weinstein, once one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York court.

Critics of the #MeToo movement in France say it is puritanical and fuelled by a hated of men.

Ahead of the Cesars, former French film star Brigitte Bardot rallied support for Polanski.

“We should be thankful that Polanski is alive and saving French cinema from mediocrity,” Bardot said on Twitter. “I judge him by his talent, not his private life.”