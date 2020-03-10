🔥Rohan Silva: learning from failure is a key skill for entrepreneurs🔥

We all know that feeling when things start going horribly wrong, and that brilliant idea suddenly looks less of a certainty and more of a possible mistake.

I have one mate from Italy who, whenever I tell him about something that hasn’t worked out, always responds by smiling and slashing his thumb down his cheek. In Milan, where my friend was born, that strange hand movement means you’ve messed up, and been cut and wounded as a result — one that will undoubtedly be painful, and will always be part of you.

That might sound a bit morbid, but I promise it isn’t. You see, the underlying message of the Italian gesture is this: having scars on your face is actually positive, because it shows you’ve gained valuable experience and learnt something along the way.

The horrible truth about trying anything new — whether that’s learning a skill, starting a business or switching careers — is that you’re going to fail. A lot. And you’ll almost certainly end up with some nasty scars on your face as a result.

In the words of Jeff Bezos, who founded the monumentally valuable tech company Amazon: “If you want to be inventive, you have to be willing to fail.” I might be a billion times less rich or successful as Bezos, but goodness knows, that’s been true for me too. I’ve got loads of stories I could share, but here’s just one.

In 2014, I started up a new business with a co-founder. It’s called Second Home and it’s a creative workspace company that has grown across London and Lisbon. We made a huge bet to expand the company to America — with an ambitious plan to transform a derelict car park in Los Angeles into a two-acre campus covered with 6,000 trees and plants.

It was make-or-break stuff — if it worked, the business would be on a totally different level, but if it went wrong, the whole company would collapse. To make life even more difficult, the project was immensely innovative. The design was not only cutting-edge, it also utilised sustainable building materials that had never before been used in California.

All very cool — but it eventually turned out we’d signed a ropey deal in America, and we were going to need to spend millions more than we’d budgeted.

It was more money than we had in the bank. So I had to go cap-in-hand to our investors, tell them things had gone awry, and ask for more funding.

Luckily Second Home’s spaces in London and Lisbon were doing well and our European operations were becoming profitable, so our backers were willing to put in extra cash. But for me and other shareholders, it meant that our stakes in the company were reduced.

No matter how you look at it, that’s a failure — and it was horrible to endure, when we’d worked so hard for so long.

But here’s the thing: in spite of that mis-step, our Los Angeles space opened last September, and it’s been a triumph ever since.

Not only has Second Home in LA been named one of the best global architecture projects of the past 12 months — it’s also packed every day, with a wonderfully creative and diverse community.

Thanks to this success, we’re now working on our second location in Los Angeles, and receiving invitations to bring Second Home to cities across America.

None of that would have happened if we hadn’t made a giant leap of faith, and been willing to fail while trying something new.

So while my face might have more scars than it did a few years ago, I wouldn’t want it any other way.