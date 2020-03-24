Rogue slot machines keep glowing during Missouri’s coronavirus casino shutdown

Dave McCall of St. Louis plays a digital slot machine game in South Public Market on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. An estimated 52 such machines, made by Torch Electronics, are in gas stations, restaurants and small grocery stores across the city. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Troy Stolt

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Even though officials have shut down Missouri’s 13 licensed casinos to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, gamblers Tuesday were still able to place bets at unregulated slots in at least some gas stations.Post-Dispatch visits to Columbia-area gas stations, where slot machine-style games have operated for months, showed many games were still plugged in on Tuesday, despite casinos receiving the order a week ago to shut down until March 30.The inconsistency highlights the unregulated nature of roughly 14,000 gaming devices in Missouri, located in gas stations, clubs and bars.Because the machines are unregulated, machine revenues don’t go to public education, there are no rules for acceptable payouts, and there are no state gambling addiction resources funded by machine revenues.Mike Leara, chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission, which regulates licensed casinos, said the commission wanted to prevent large crowds from gathering at casinos during the outbreak — something that wouldn’t necessarily happen at a gas station.“I don’t know that they (the gas station machines) would be restricted or shut down because they are not a gathering of people,” Leara said Tuesday. But, he said, “If they were under our jurisdiction we would have considered shutting those down.”A study released March 17 by the National Institutes of Health said the new coronavirus was detectable for “up to two to three days” on plastic and stainless steel surfaces.Missouri Lottery games, meanwhile, are still for sale at gas stations, but sales had taken a nosedive as more people stayed home in recent weeks.Wildwood-based Torch Electronics is one of the biggest players in unregulated slot machine-style devices in Missouri.The company has donated $20,000 to Gov. Mike Parson’s election effort, and it retains three lobbyists in the Capitol. One is former House Speaker Steve Tilley, a friend of Parson.Legislation that would crack down on the machines has stalled in the Senate — and amid the coronavirus outbreak, no one knows when the upper chamber will meet again to take up the proposal.Torch faces felony illegal gambling charges by the Linn County prosecutor. A hearing in that case is scheduled for April 23.Another illegal gambling case against a Kansas-based operator is pending in Platte County.In the meantime, the machines have continued to operate. Operators, including Torch, say their games are legal under Missouri law because a player can press a button that shows the outcome of a wager before the player moves forward.These “no-chance” games are not gambling, the operators say, because the player has the option to know whether they will win or lose. But, the player must play their losing hand for the chance to win again, making the pace of play similar to slot machines, critics say.These types of slot machine-style games were plugged in Tuesday at the FastLane gas station off of U.S. 63 in Ashland, as well as the FastLane on Paris Road in Columbia.They were not in operation at the Tiger Liquor and Convenience on Paris, and they were turned off at the Phillips 66 on East Nifong Boulevard. Torch spokesman Gregg Keller, also a Missouri GOP operative, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

They’re expressing doubt about aggressive moves being taken to control a global pandemic

Gov. Mike Parson defends decision to not require business closures

Gov. Mike Parson made no commitment Thursday to expediting unemployment benefits or extending the current cap on benefits.

The House and Senate have put the legislative session on hold during the outbreak

The changes are part of the state’s response to the coronavirus

Gov. Mike Parson will announce more details on Saturday

The release said Parson received a request to move the date of the election from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

However, some key changes are in effect through April 30.

The list of officers who want to replace Jon Belmar includes three lieutenant colonels and five captains.

Two council members said they weren’t allowed to attend in person because they had recently been to Illinois, where coronavirus is widespread

Dave McCall of St. Louis plays a digital slot machine game in South Public Market on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. An estimated 52 such machines, made by Torch Electronics, are in gas stations, restaurants and small grocery stores across the city. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com