🔥Roger Federer saves seven match points against Tennys Sandgren in Australian Open quarter-final thriller🔥

Roger Federer saved seven match points before fending off 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren in five sets to reach the Australian Open semi-finals for the 15th time.

Federer, who has won six Australian championships among his 20 major titles, took an off-court medical timeout in the third set and was on the verge of a shocking quarterfinal exit in the fourth before rallying to win 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8) 6-3.

The 38-year-old Federer will next play either seventh-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic or No. 32 Milos Raonic.

