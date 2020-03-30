🔥Roger Federer performs trick shots and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys family time: Sport stars on social media latest🔥

The coronavirus pandemic has temporarily (we hope) changed the face of sport as we know it, with cancellations becoming somewhat of a daily occurrence.

However, with less game-time, it gives the otherwise occupied professionals a chance to try something new.

As you can see from the video above, Roger Federer – isolating in his house in Switzerland – is in good spirits, making sure he remembers how to execute those all-important trick shots.

The world no4 has previously donated one million Swiss Francs (roughly £840,000) to vulnerable families affected by the coronavirus crisis.

He’s not the only one getting creative, however. Below is a look at what some other sporting figures got up to on Monday….

Van Der Sar gets creative with his clothing choices for video conferences

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys some quality family time

Sam Ward’s Isolation Olympics continues

Ben Stokes continues Bring Sally Up challenge

Let’s see what tomorrow holds in store for sport stars on social media…