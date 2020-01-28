🔥Roger Federer gives update on groin injury after ‘lucky’ Australian Open escape🔥

Roger Federer admitted he was ‘lucky’ to beat Tennys Sandgren as he booked his spot in a 15th Australian Open semi-final as he saved seven match points and survived a groin injury to win in five sets.

Federer looked down and out numerous times in the fourth set against the American world No. 100 but showed remarkable fight to produce one of the great comebacks of his career with a 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 win in little over three-and-a-half hours.

‘You’ve got to get lucky sometimes, I’ll tell you that,’ said Federer. ‘In those seven match points you’re not under control. It might look that way but I don’t know, I was just hoping that maybe he wasn’t going to smash a winner on that one point and keep the ball in play.

‘I think I got incredibly lucky today. As the match went on, I started to feel better again, all the pressure went away and I just tried to play. I don’t deserve this one but I’m standing here and I’m obviously very, very happy.’

Federer was forced to leave the court in the third set, hampered by a groin injury, but he hopes he will recover in time for his next match.

‘I’ve played a lot of tennis throughout my life, sometimes you start to feel a little bit funny’ Federer added. ‘I started to feel my groin and my leg started to tighten up and I was really struggling in defence.

‘I really don’t like calling the trainer ever because it’s a sign of weakness and all that stuff and I try not to show it. The best is always when it’s a groin you go off court and no one knows what it is. At the end I was like whatever I’m going to have some extra treatment on the leg, people know what it is but still.

‘I believe in miracles, there could be rain, there could be stuff, it wasn’t bad enough where I thought it was going to get worse. It was just stiff and tight – whatever you want to call it and just let him finish me off in style. He didn’t do that so incredibly lucky today.’

It wasn’t the first miraculous escape for Federer this tournament – he also won from 8-4 down in a fifth set champions tiebreak against John Millman in the third round – and he warned Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic, one of whom will be his next opponent, that he will be playing freely after his near misses.

‘I mean, come on. The draws are not getting easier,’ said Federer when asked if the stars were aligning. ‘I’ve got the rest of the day nothing to do, next day nothing to do and then I play at night so you do feel better in a couple of days.

‘Then you never know again and with these lucky escapes all of a sudden you might play without expectations anymore because you know you should actually be in Switzerland and not on the way there so there you go. Lucky to be here and might as well make the most of it.

‘It’s great to see MIlos back playing super well. That was nice work so far. It’s nice to remind everyone he belongs up in the rankings. Novak obviously is a champ, he loves to play here, especially in Australia.

‘We’ve had some epic matches in the past. Regardless of who I play, I know it’s going to be very difficult and I hope I feel better than today otherwise I am actually really going to be skiing.’

