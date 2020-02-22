🔥Rodney Robinson on his trailblazer🔥

For Black History Month, we’re hearing from trailblazers about who has inspired them. Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year, discussed how activist Fred Hampton inspired him to become a change maker. Hampton became a field secretary for the NAACP at age 17, the same age as many of Robinson’s students. “I’ll often tell my students you’re never too young to have a voice … If you see change that needs to be made in your community, you are the change agent.”