rodney-robinson-on-his-trailblazer

🔥Rodney Robinson on his trailblazer🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

For Black History Month, we’re hearing from trailblazers about who has inspired them. Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year, discussed how activist Fred Hampton inspired him to become a change maker. Hampton became a field secretary for the NAACP at age 17, the same age as many of Robinson’s students. “I’ll often tell my students you’re never too young to have a voice … If you see change that needs to be made in your community, you are the change agent.”

Related Posts

the-londoner:-corbyn&apos;s-spokesman-james-schneider-says-"labour-must-learn-from-cummings"

The Londoner: Corbyn's spokesman James Schneider says "Labour must learn from Cummings"

John koli
2020-daily-trail-markers:-iowa-chaos-lingers-ahead-of-new-hampshire

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Iowa chaos lingers ahead of New Hampshire

mariya smith
first-defence-witness-in-weinstein’s-rape-trial-calls-‘dog-pile’-of-accusers-‘hideous’-in-revealed-texts

First defence witness in Weinstein’s rape trial calls ‘dog pile’ of accusers ‘hideous’ in revealed texts

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *