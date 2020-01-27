🔥Rocket attack strikes US Embassy in Baghdad🔥

January 26, 2020 | 7: 26pm

One rocket struck a dining facility on the embassy compound.

A rocket attack targeting the US embassy in Baghdad resulted in one rocket striking a dining hall on the compound on Sunday, reports said.

Three rockets were fired at the embassy, a senior Iraqi official told AFP, with one rocket hitting the dining hall and two others landing nearby.

A US official also confirmed to CNN that a rocket hit the dining facility.

The US embassy did not immediately comment. It was not clear if anyone had been injured in the strike.

The head Republican on the House Foreign Affairs committee called the acts “unacceptable.”

“Violent acts against our diplomatic facilities are simply unacceptable,” Rep. Michael McCaul wrote on Twitter.

“We must ensure the safety of American diplomats, troops and other Americans in Iraq.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and Speaker of Parliament Mohammed Halbusi both condemned the incident, according to AFP.

Tensions in the region have been high after a series of strikes, including one the killed head of the Iranian Quds Force Qasem Soleimani.