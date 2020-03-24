Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails moves from May to November

Michael McDonald, second from right, and the musical group The Doobie Brothers, Pat Simmons, second left, John McFee, center, and Tom Johnston, right, arrive at the 48th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini

Update: The annual ceremony will take place Nov. 7 after having originally been scheduled for May 2.Original post: Michael McDonald (Ferguson native) will have to wait a little longer to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his former the Doobie Brothers. The May 2 induction ceremony for the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex has been postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.The ceremony had been scheduled to be broadcast live on HBO from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland.The event will be rescheduled.The message from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reads: “The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority. Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year. Additional details, including new dates and ticket information, will be announced shortly and shared directly with ticket holders and supporters. Details of the rescheduled HBO live broadcast of the event will be announced at a later date as well.”Get more information at rockhall.com.

