🔥Rochelle Humes shares sweet pregnancy snaps to mark daughter Valentina's 3rd birthday🔥

Rochelle Humes shared a series of sweet photos from her second pregnancy to celebrate her youngest daughter Valentina’s third birthday.

The presenter, 30, posted four pictures on Instagram, including a snap of husband Marvin kissing her stomach in hospital and another of Rochelle cradling her newborn.

“Time hop is a funny thing,” she wrote, adding: “3 years ago today waiting for our Valle to arrive… 10.03.17 Happy Birthday Voo.”

Rochelle and Marvin, who married in 2012, are also parents to Alaia-Mai, six.

The youngest Humes daughter celebrated her third birthday in style this weekend with a Spiderman themed party.

Valentina appeared to be a big fan of the webslinging superhero, dressing up as the character and decking out the event with Spiderman accessories.

Spiderman himself was also in attendance at the big bash.

Rochelle also uploaded a photo of her two daughters mimicking Spiderman in the superhero’s trademark pose captioning the photos: “Yesterday we threw our little Spider Chick a 3rd Birthday party with lots of her little friends and favourite people.

“She had the best day ever and slept in until 9am today which is unheard of for her.

“I just can’t believe my smallest baby is going to be 3 on Tuesday.”