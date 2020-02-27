🔥Rochelle Humes rules out a return to the music industry🔥

Rochelle Humes has confirmed that she wouldn’t consider returning to a career in the music industry.

The presenter, 30, found fame as part of S Club Juniors and then as a member of girl band The Saturdays, who have been on hiatus since 2014.

She now appears as a guest host on ITV’s This Morning and has also co-presented game show The Hit List with husband Marvin as well as The Xtra Factor.

Speaking to Red magazine, Rochelle said that she “really can’t” see herself returning to singing as she doesn’t think “that lifestyle would work for my family at all.”

The star said that she’s unlikely to return to music (Chiara Romagnoli / Red)

“I’m grown up enough to never say never, but no, I really can’t,” she told the publication.

“I don’t know how people do it. I don’t think that lifestyle would work for my family at all. We’re realistic about that. We know that if we want one of us to always be there as a constant for the kids, we can’t both shine at the same time.’

Her comments shortly after Marvin and his JLS band mates announced that they would be reuniting for a UK tour later this year.

Rochelle appears on the cover of Red magazine (Chiara Romagnoli / Red)

Rochelle and Marvin married in 2012 and are parents to Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two.

The former Saturdays star said that having a family of her own has given her “closure” after being raised by her mum following her parents’ split.

“It’s definitely given me the closure I was searching for when it came to my dad,” she said.

“When I had my own family, I just wasn’t fussed about that any more.

“There are times when Marvin’s chucking the kids up in the air and they’re saying, “Daddy, get off me!” and I shout, “Noooo! Let Daddy!” Because they don’t know how lucky they are. Marv is the dad I would’ve given my right arm for.’”

The April issue of Red is on sale 27th February.