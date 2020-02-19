🔥Robert Snodgrass urges struggling West Ham to show no fear as daunting fixture run begins🔥

West Ham have a habit of pulling a result out of the hat when it is least expected.

Over the past three seasons, the Hammers have claimed wins home and away over Tottenham and Chelsea, twice beaten Manchester United and celebrated victory over Arsenal. They even took a point from Liverpool last season.

Now in the relegation zone and with Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United still to play in their final 13 games, they may need to claim a few more unlikely results against the big teams to stand a chance of staying up, starting at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Rediscover their mojo against the traditional ‘big six’ and West Ham will stand a decent chance of beating the drop.

The key to doing that, according to midfielder Robert Snodgrass, is to show no fear.

“We need to get points on the board,” he said. “We need to take our chances when they come.

“None of the names scare me. It excites me that I want to go and play against the top boys, it is an appreciation that we are at this level.

“Your career goes quick so you need to give every single thing you possibly can and enjoy moments like this with your team-mates.

“Rub shoulders with the best but have no fear, show them some respect by working hard, getting in their face and creating chances then taking those chances.”

If West Ham are going to match City and Liverpool during two games in the space of five days, they will need immense unity and belief – two things Moyes has been emphasising over the winter break.

The Scot feels his side will start climbing up the table and has been making small adjustments on the training ground rather than big changes to get them on track.

However, that doesn’t mean he has not been ruthless with the players when required.

“He has come in and has been harsh on us at times where we have needed it because our concentration as a team has slipped,” Snodgrass told Talksport.

“[Against] Everton or Brighton at the back end of the game, that was points that we have let slip away, coming away from the game kicking ourselves.

“He has been very good at touching on all the small details, trying to bring us closer together as a unit, because when you are down the bottom of the table, confidence plays a big part and it is his job to give us that when we are feeling down through results or not picking up maximum points.

“Everybody is frustrated that we are down there, it is very difficult to put your finger on it. When it is like that you have to look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Am I giving enough?’ I have been doing that daily.

“I just want to try and do the best I possibly can.”