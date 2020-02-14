🔥Robert Pattinson’s Batman Costume Has Been Revealed, Here’s What Fans Think🔥

Battinson has arrived. Or are we going with Patman? BatzPatz, maybe? Anyways… Matt Reeves surprised fans earlier today with the first official look at the new Caped Crusader with a brooding camera test, and it has taken social media by storm. Everyone’s talking about Robert Pattinson’s debut in the Batsuit. And, what’s the consensus? Check out this initial reaction about The Batman:

Holy Batman, Batman! The camera test features a close look at the Dark Knight’s new suit under a red glow. Notably, we also hear a bit of Michael Giacchino’s Batman score too! The composer has made music for J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek, Lost, Rogue One, Pixar’s Up, Incredibles and Inside Out, just to name a few, and it sounds like he’s really got something awesome cooking for The Batman.

The Twitter user was digging the score, but he also found the suit to have some influences from video game Batman: Arkham Knight and 2011 graphic novel Batman: Noël, too! It’s badass and much different from other suits we’ve seen before in movies from the character. Check out this reaction:

That’s right, Batman has a collar. This image is manipulated into more natural colors for the Dark Knight, and this added feature impressed this fan. And, what else? How about the jawline? How’d Robert Pattinson do?

Robert Pattinson’s The Lighthouse costar Willem Dafoe once said he’s got the Batman “strong chin,” and now fans are echoing his sentiment. That jawline is razor sharp and fits the cape and cowl like a glove. Here’s another take by Fandango’s Erik Davis:

Overall, it sounds like people are digging Battinson. One fan even pointed out this cool detail that could be part of this Batman’s origin story. Take a look:

The bat symbol on Pattinson’s chest is definitely metal and has a much more homemade quality than past iterations, where it is protruding out of the material or bright yellow. It could very well be pieces of a gun, and if it belongs to his parents’ murder, Joe Chill, that really deepens the significance of the suit. Of course, this is just a rumor. Here’s what else fans are noticing:

Due to the red light and the more slim shape of The Batman look, similarities to Netflix’s cancelled series Daredevil started being made right away. #Daredevil even started trending on Twitter, leading some fans to believe the show was somehow coming back. Nope, it’s just Batman. There’s still a lot more to see from The Batman, and as CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell notes:

Show us his ears! It is a bit strange that a Batman look has been revealed, but his iconic ears have yet to be seen. The production kicked off in London. Zoe Kravitz, who is playing Catwoman, just mentioned doing screen tests too. Will Selina Kyle get an epic video as well? Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend.

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.