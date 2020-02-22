🔥Robert Lewandowski considered joining Man Utd after 'amazing' phone call with Sir Alex Ferguson🔥

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed how he considered joining Manchester United in 2012 after an ‘amazing’ phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Polish forward, who has been one of Europe’s leading marksmen for the best part of a decade, was playing for Borussia Dortmund at the time.

His goals had helped fire Jurgen Klopp’s side to back-to-back Bundesliga titles, making him one of the world’s most sought after front men.

Ferguson would go on to sign Robin van Persie from rivals Arsenal, the Dutchman leading United to the Premier League title in his first season at the club, but in an interview with The Guardian, Lewandowski told how things might have worked out differently.

“Sir Alex Ferguson,” he said. “I was speaking with him after two years at Dortmund and at that time I was really thinking about a move to Manchester United. Because of Ferguson and because of Manchester United.

“Borussia Dortmund said: ‘No, that’s that.’ That was the first time I was thinking about the move because if you get a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson, for a young player it was something amazing. That was a special day for me.”