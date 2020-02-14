🔥Robert Englund Thinks He’s Too Old To Return To A Nightmare On Elm Street🔥

It’s hard to think of an actor who’s more associated with an iconic horror role than Robert Englund and Freddy Krueger. The star has played Freddy in eight A Nightmare on Elm Street theatrical movies, and has been a vocal champion of the series since he portrayed the character in the 1980s. And although we now have the possibility of a new reboot or sequel on the way, Englund has admitted that it’s a long shot that he’d return to play Freddy, but would be up for making a cameo appearance in whatever film comes out of the current pitches.

Elijah Wood, who’s one of the producers with an interest in reviving the Nightmare franchise, recently commented on how bringing Englund back is crucial to any picture that gets made. However, the 72-year-old actor has ruled out playing Freddy for the first time (The Goldbergs excepted) since 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason. Speaking to EW, Englund had this to say about returning to his most well-known part:

“I don’t think I’ll ever don the makeup again. I’m a little too old for that. I’m a little long in the tooth to play Freddy now. I think if I was doing it, it would be more like ‘Freddy vs. Viagra.’”

Of course, Englund isn’t putting himself out of the frame for being involved in a new Nightmare picture through a cameo, and has a particular idea of how this could work:

“I would love to be invited back if they decide to reboot A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: The Dream Warriors. I would love to come back and maybe play the dream analyst, the woman in the therapy sessions who doesn’t believe that there can be such a thing as a collective nightmare that’s common to a group of people.”

At this stage, Englund is probably as in the dark as most of us are over what’s going to happen with A Nightmare on Elm Street, including whether the eventual producers want to extend the current mythology or make something completely new. It’s worth remembering, though, the problems with the 2010 remake of the series, and the success that the Halloween producers have had with adding sequels that re-establish an official continuity from an original film.

For what it’s worth, WGTC’s own sources have previously indicated that Englund was expected to reprise the role once more, but that was several months ago, so perhaps something has changed? Or else the actor is just trying to keep things under wraps here to preserve the surprise. It wouldn’t be the first time, after all.

Right now, we can’t say for sure, so we’ll just have to wait and see which pitch the Wes Craven estate are most taken with developing, which may include one from director Mike Flanagan, with others with a connection to the franchise having weighed in on potential ideas. In any case, we’ll be sure to bring you an update as we have it on the next Nightmare on Elm Street film, and Englund’s involvement in it, so be sure to check back as more details emerge.

