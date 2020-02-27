🔥Robert Downey Jr. Strikes Iron Man Pose For Charity, And Now I’m Emotional🔥

We’re coming up on a year since we said goodbye to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, and I can only speak for myself, but it still feels like it hasn’t hit home yet. Usually we’d have to wait a year or two to see the actor return in the helmet and on the big screen anyway. It probably won’t really happen until Black Widow comes out… unless he’s secretly in the Phase Four opener? Yikes, that’s a long way to go from the “denial” stage of grief.

Just as the passage of time started to heal our MCU wounds, Robert Downey Jr takes to Instagram to pose just like he did when he was Iron Man. Check it out:

I’m not crying, you are! The Avengers actor may be trying to make a conscious effort to distance himself from the Marvel hero, but I’d imagine it’s just an innate part of him to strike this iconic pose after over a decade of playing Tony Stark. Along with the picture, Tony… I mean, Downey, said he was “pulling the old repulsors out of retirement for a good cause,” specifically to benefit Australia’s tragic bushfire relief.

RDJ recently announced his involvement in a new organization called The Footprint Coalition, which is committed to advance technology to help the environment. For the above picture, Robert Downey Jr was doing his part for the “Aiding Australia” initiative that looks to be benefitting Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, a rehabilitation facility for preservation of the Koalas and Cobargo Wildlife Sanctuary, which is currently being rebuilt following the wildfires.

The Iron Man actor contributed his handprint on Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame posters, which will be auctioned off for these causes. Jeremy Renner also did the same for the cause. Take a look below:

It looks like the two actors just missed one another. Now, this doesn’t come close to Thor actor and native Australian Chris Hemsworth donating $1 million to help the cause back in January, but it certainly sounds like the Avengers cast has become inspired to help save the actual world after donning costumes and touring the world to play characters who do.

Robert Downey Jr. recently starred in Dolittle with Tom Holland, but the movie is going to lose a lot of money due to its massive budget. When it comes to Iron Man, the actor gave fans hope by saying “anything can happen” while promoting Dolittle. According to Jeff Goldblum, RDJ recorded lines as Iron Man for the upcoming Disney+ series What If…? but this information should only be considered speculation for now. The animated show will turn the universe on its head, exploring scenarios such as Peggy Carter becoming Captain America instead of Steve Rogers.

Get ready for Black Widow, which is out on May 1.