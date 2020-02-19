🔥Robert Downey Jr. Still FaceTimes With MCU Co-Star Tom Holland🔥

Let’s face it. All the actors who’ve had prominent roles in the MCU are Hollywood royalty right now. Names like Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland, for instance, sell movies, and these two are fine models of their craft within the industry.

Throughout the actors’ time on the set of several different Marvel films, they’ve fostered a strong friendship with one another and in the movies themselves, Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Holland’s Spider-Man get along quite famously. Spidey’s a rookie in need of a helping hand to show him the ropes of being a hero and Tony Stark gets the chance to be a fatherly figure to a young man who becomes rather like a son to him.

The two characters thoroughly appreciate and respect each other, then, and the relationship between the two actors in real life also seems to be one which they truly enjoy. While they no longer cross paths in their work within the MCU, they’ve not let the distance between them allow their friendship to dwindle.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Downey Jr. shared that he continues to regularly chat with Holland via FaceTime. Likewise, his fellow actor has spoken on several occasions about how appreciative he is of their friendship. While talking with Uproxx about working with the Iron Man star, Holland said:

“I mean, we’ve become really close. We’ve become great friends and I ask him for advice and vice versa sometimes. And it’s just become a really lovely relationship for me to have in the industry. Because, you know, as a young actor coming up in this world it can be very scary and it can be daunting. You can get bullied around. And it’s nice to have someone who’s got my back and who will give me some sound advice.”

While the two probably won’t be bumping into each other in the MCU in the near future, the new film Dolittle allowed them to share the big screen once again. Many fans of the actors are hopeful to see the two collaborate on more projects in the future as well, but whether they’ll get the chance to remains to be seen.