Robbie Williams proved that he is taking health advice seriously during the coronavirus outbreak as he greeted Australian fans with elbow bumps.

The singer, 46, avoided hand shakes as he met with audience members ahead of his performance at World Tour Melbourne at the Lakeside Stadium.

Wearing a Dior patterned top and sunglasses, Williams touched elbows with his fans while smiling.

He even greeted Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo with his elbow, too.

Williams opted for an elbow bump when greeting crowds (Getty Images)

The elbow bump is being touted as a safer greeting amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus to avoid the spread of germs through hand to hand contact.

Williams is not the only celebrity to take precautions against the spread of coronavirus.

Prince Harry previously used the elbow bump when greeting Craig David at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, while his father Prince Charles greeted presenters Ant and Dec with a namaste gesture at the Prince’s Trust Awards ceremony yesterday.

The Saturday Night Takeaway duo were also photographed attempting a ‘toe shake’ while on stage at the charity event.

The elbow bump greeting has been recommended by the Canadian government as an alternative to a handshake or hug as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.

Their official government website suggests that people should “change your regular greeting” from a “handshake, a kiss or a hug” to a “friendly wave or elbow bump” which is “less likely to expose you to respiratory viruses.”