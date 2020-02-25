🔥Robbie Williams cuddles newborn son Beau in sweet Instagram video🔥

Robbie Williams proudly cradled his newborn son Beau in a heartwarming Instagram video shared by wife Ayda Field Williams.

The couple confirmed earlier this month that they had welcomed their fourth child Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams via surrogate.

The short clip shows the singer, 46, lovingly gazing at his fourth child before smiling and winking at the camera.

Field captioned the video: “A Beau-tiful moment #fatherandson.”

The family announced Beau’s arrival in another sweet Instagram post, which showed the baby’s feet alongside those of his older siblings.

“‘Spot the difference…’” Field wrote on Instagram. “On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

She signed off with a series of hashtags including “#happyvalentinesday,” “#familyof6” and “#whodathunkitinthe90s.”

The couple’s daughter Colette Josephine Williams, known as Coco, was born via surrogate in 2018.

They are also parents to Theodora Rose, nicknamed Teddy, born in 2012, and Charlton, born in 2014.

Robbie Williams: In pictures

Though the couple kept their baby news secret before Beau’s birth, Field previously dropped a hint about expanding their family when she appeared on Loose Women last year.

“I’d like to [have more children], you never know what’s going to happen in the world – will it work, will it not, where are we in our life?” she told panellists on the ITV daytime show.

“I’d like one more, but after that I think Rob would commit me somewhere and run away with Gary Barlow into the sunset,” she joked, adding: “Being a mum is my greatest pleasure.”

Williams and Field started dating in 2006 and have been married since 2010.