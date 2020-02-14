🔥Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reveal they've welcomed a fourth child via surrogate🔥

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have revealed they have welcomed a fourth child into their family.

The couple said their son was born via surrogate and has been named Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

Ayda announced the “surprise” by sharing a photograph on Instagram, featuring the feet of all their children.

She wrote: ‘‘Spot the difference…

“On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.”

Their third child Coco was born via surrogate and her arrival was announced in September 2018.

They have two other children – daughter Theodora, know as Teddy, and son Charlton, known as Charlie.

Ayda continued: “As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

“We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

She added the hashtags #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s.