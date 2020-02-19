🔥Robbery suspect stopped by married couple who are off-duty cops🔥

Chase and Nicole McKeown’s dinner date was a bit out of the ordinary last week, but some are calling the married couple’s outing “date night goals.”

The McKeowns were eating at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday night when another man entered the restaurant. That man wasn’t a patron – he was there to rob the place, Louisville’s police department said on Facebook.

Surveillance video from Raising Cane’s shows the suspect, wearing a hood and a white mask, approaching a cashier and pulling out what appears to be a gun. Little did he know the two people dining in the back of the restaurant were also armed.

The McKeowns aren’t just a married couple – they’re both police officers. The husband and wife met on the job at the police department in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the department confirmed to CBS News.The surveillance video shows Detective Chase McKeown and Officer Nicole McKeown springing into action, whipping out their guns and approaching the suspect before he flees the scene. They were off duty at the time, but the couple helped nearby Louisville police officers catch the suspect, according to Louisville police.The department shared the surveillance video and praised the McKeowns on Facebook, their story going viral. “#DateNightGoals,” the police department said, sharing a photo of the pair.

The Elizabethtown Police Department told CBS News the couple has only been married for six months. They’re probably still in the honeymoon phase of their marriage, but the McKeowns are already shaking up date night.