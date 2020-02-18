🔥Robbers pose as police officers before threatening man with gun and taking Range Rover in Bromley🔥

Two robbers posed as police officers before holding a driver up at gunpoint and taking his Range Rover, police said.

The victim, 60, stopped his car when he saw flashing blue lights which he mistakenly attributed to an unmarked police car.

He had been driving along Upper Beulah Hill, Bromley, at around 8.40pm on Monday, when he was met by the two suspects.

As he got out of his car, one of the men introduced himself as a police officer and presented a false warrant card.

The suspect then asked the victim to go over and speak to his “colleague” in their car. When the victim approached the vehicle, the man in the driver’s seat pointed a firearm at him.

At this point, the first suspect drove off in the 60-year-old’s Range Rover, and the suspects’ vehicle also left the scene. Both vehicles headed in the direction of Upper Beulah Hill.

A search is now underway for the two suspects. At this stage, it is being treated as an isolated incident.

Met police detective Joanne Austin, leading the investigation, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim, who pulled over in good faith believing he was assisting police.

“The suspect’s car is described as dark coloured, and is possibly a Vauxhall Astra.

“A blue flashing light was used to give the ‘police car’ an air of authenticity and the men confidently pretended to be police officers. This was a pre-planned and sinisterly well-executed offence and we need to locate these offenders as soon as possible.”

One of the suspects is described as white, aged between 25 and 30, and between 5ft10ins to 5ft11ins tall.

He is also said to be of slim build, clean shaven and was wearing a black hooded top at the time of the robbery. He also spoke with a local, south east London accent.

Scotland Yard said plain clothed police officers making stops will always make their identity clear.

Members of the public can always ask to check officers’ ID closely. They should have this on them at all times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD7781/17Feb20.