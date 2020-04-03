🔥Rob Rinder's grandfather dies aged 92 after suffering coronavirus🔥

Robert Rinder has said his grandfather died of coronavirus on Wednesday night, aged 92.

Appearing on This Morning via video call, he said: “He survived the Second World War and he was a man that was determined and conspired to see joy in the world.

“As much as there is terrible and appalling news out there, we also as a community, as neighbours, as a country, need to remember that there are thousands of people who are recovering from this disease every single day, that our police are doing their very best, our frontline workers are too – and that we, as a nation, are responding positively.”

The news comes after Rinder himself revealed he had also suffered from Covid-19.

