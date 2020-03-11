🔥Rob Rinder: Sport Relief desert challenge was 'most brutal endeavour of our lives'🔥

Rob Rinder joined Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Frankie Bridge, Louise Minchin, Nick Grimshaw, Karim Zeroual and Samantha Womack last month for a gruelling race across the Namibian desert for Sport Relief.

The trek – which was originally intended to be a race across a frozen lake in Mongolia, before shifting to Namibia over coronavirus fears – forced the crew to battle intense heat and treacherous terrain on a 100-mile journey.

Exclusively for the Evening Standard, Rob Rinder recounts the brutal trek below, which was in aid of Sport Relief’s campaign to tackle mental health stigma and increase mental health support in the UK.

“What could possibly go wrong?”

(Sport Relief)

When invited to partake in a chilly charity challenge on Lake Khovsgol, Mongolia, I was perversely looking forward to it. Admittedly, my excitement about the sub-zero endeavour had not translated into any actual training, but I had ordered a particularly fetching onesie that I envisaged modelling in front of my team mate Nick Grimshaw.

Unforeseen circumstances however meant that the Sport Relief expedition had to be relocated. Just a week before I swaddled myself in down jackets and oven mitts, Mongolia became Namibia as the ice lake was substituted for the largest sand dunes in the world.

The worst thing you can do for your anxiety is to overthink things. I have a tendency to over-catastrophise, so I parked my disappointment that Louise Minchin would no longer be Torvill to my Dean, I packed an extra-large bottle of chafing cream and I decided to embrace the unknown.

(Sport Relief)

The ‘unknown’, as it turns out, was the toasty Namib Desert where I was joined by Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Frankie Bridge, Louise Minchin, Nick Grimshaw, Karim Zeroual and Samantha Womack. Our aim was to tackle a gruelling expedition across the oldest desert on earth. What could possibly go wrong? Quite a lot as it turns out.

Day one was a baptism of fire. Literally. Our mission was to complete 35 miles on fat-bikes, but by breakfast the mercury was already eking up to a sweltering 30 degrees. I silenced the voices in my head reminding me that I once got lost in a friend’s walk-in wardrobe, I fired up my GPS watch and cycled off into the desert.

Now I’m no stranger to getting hot and sweaty. I’ve completed multiple marathons in the UK without hideously embarrassing myself, but there was always a soapy shower and a memory foam mattress at the end of it. Neither of these basic human rights was afforded to me as my melting saddle had to be practically scraped off my rear at the end of the first day.

I have never been more confirmed in my opinion that camping is not for me. Someone needs to explain to me the benefit of tents, I just don’t see it. The only consolation was that I got to share my bivouac with CBBC’s Karim. He was like a bottle of Cristal in a prison. He is utterly delightful young man. I made a mental note to meet his mother and congratulate her on creating such a wonderful human being.

Karim Zeroual and Rob Rinder in Sport Relief: The Heat is On (Sport Relief)

The equally wonderful Louise Minchin was also a delight to share my desert adventure with. She is most closely matched to me in terms of fitness, but what impressed me most about the delightfully perky presenter was her determination. She is incredibly focused. On day three we decided to tackle BIG DUNES DAY together – all 19 of the glorious, sandy beasts.

I won’t give anything away, but we both concurred that it was by far the most brutal endeavour of our lives. It completely broke us. That said, in true Brit fashion, we still managed to have a sing-a-long in the middle of our crippling pain. True Colours by Cyndi Lauper will always now remind me of remarkable Lou.

Thankfully we all made it back to before dark and our last night around the campfire was spent swapping battle stories from the day and reminding ourselves of why we were there.

(Sport Relief)

I knew before we left that Frankie had been hospitalised because of mental health. What dawned on me as we grew closer as a group though was that each of us had been affected to various degrees. I had counselling after the breakdown of my marriage and I am passionate about de-cloaking the stigma around mental health. It angers and upsets me that support is often only available to those that can afford it. Mental health support should not be a privilege.

The motivational reminder was just what I needed to mentally prepare for the final day. With the finish line a 13-mile bike ride away, our motley band of desert warriors decided to stick together and finish the epic sandy adventure as one.

I was given the dubious honour of being a ‘super-sweeper’. I had to remain at the back and cajole any wayward presenters to stay on track. I was always picked last for team sports at school so, on some level, my inner-schoolboy was beaming with pride.

True to our word, we cycled towards the finish line together and it was a truly glorious moment. I invested every facet of my emotional and physical being into getting to there. The surrealness of the experience was endless and one that I will cherish forever. I just hope that footage of me on top of the biggest sand dune in the world looking completely and utterly broken will inspire the general public to dig deep and support this vital, life-saving cause.

Sport Relief: The Heat is On airs on BBC 1 on March 11, at 8pm.You can donate to Sport Relief here.