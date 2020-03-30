🔥Rob Rinder reveals coronavirus diagnosis: 'I'm on the road to recovery'🔥

Popular TV judge Robert Rinder has announced he is currently recovering from the deadly Covid-19 virus during an interview on This Morning.

Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the 41-year-old explained he started to experience coronavirus symptoms around two weeks ago, but managed to distract himself from the disease by watching television.

Rinder has written about his ordeal in his Evening Standard column, explaining: “It started two weeks ago when I woke up with a temperature, which I never get.

“This was followed by a dry hacking cough, night sweats and — by day six — my lungs felt like they were being squeezed in a vice. I forced myself out of bed to eat and then collapsed into delirium on the sofa, trying to avoid the catastrophic news by watching endless reality television.

“By day seven I felt a bit better, only to relapse with a fever the following morning. By day 11 my temperature was down, the cough had begun to subside and I could do small tasks. I am on the road to recovery but still feel ropey,” he wrote.

Rinder added that he opted not to get tested for coronavirus, due to the limited number of tests currently available to NHS workers.

“I chose not to get a test as they aren’t even available to all NHS staff and refused to jump the queue by paying,” he said. “I also kept silent as I didn’t fancy becoming a Twitter spectacle. I’m sharing my story now to remind you to socially distance, but also to reassure you.

“The vast majority of those who get this virus will make it through, albeit with weakened lungs and an addiction to Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

Fans of the former Strictly Come Dancing star have praised Rinder for choosing not to get tested:

Rinder himself added on Twitter that he believed paying for a test was “immoral” given the current circumstances.

As well as watching television, Rinder said speaking to resident This Morning doctor Zoe Williams helped him understand and ease the worry of his symptoms.

Currently in the UK, 19,522 people are confirmed to have had coronavirus, with over 1,228 deaths caused by the disease.

Last Friday saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson and health minister Matt Hancock confirm they were suffering from the virus.

