🔥Rob Rinder: I've been asked to do Strictly Come Dancing with a same-sex partner🔥

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Rob Rinder has revealed that he could be the first celebrity paired with a same-sex professional dancer.

The TV judge won over plenty of fans when he made it to fifth place in the competition back in 2016.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he teased that bosses have asked him to don the sequins and fake tan again.

He said: “I was offered next year’s Christmas special with a same-sex dancer.

Impressive: Rinder’s fancy footwork won over the judges (BBC/Guy Levy)

“I’d do anything. I’ve danced on stage with Anton Du Beke for a Grenfell Tower benefit.”

Even if he doesn’t take the BBC up on the offer, Rinder added that “ultimately a same-sex couple is inevitable.”

The show’s bosses are under increasing pressure to feature a same-sex pair for the first time, especially following Dancing On Ice’s decision to do so.

The current series saw Ian ‘H’ Watkins skate with Matt Evers and when they were eliminated, the duo threw down the gauntlet to the BBC.

“Thank you ITV for championing visibility and diversity and acceptance,” he said, before turning to the face the camera and adding: “And, I’d like to say as well, Strictly, it’s your turn next.”

In November, Strictly made history when two male professionals performed a routine together for the first time.

Johannes Rabede and Graziano di Prima won a standing ovation and huge praise from fans when they danced to Emeli Sande singing her hit track Shine.

Read Rinder’s full interview in the latest edition of OK! Magazine.