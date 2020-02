🔥Road To Roma: 12 Things We Learned From Netflix’s Roma Documentary🔥

2018 marked some pretty important milestones in Netflix鈥檚 history of original films, as director Alfonso Cuar贸n鈥檚 intimate portrait Roma was the first original from the streaming service to be nominated for the honor of Best Picture. This eventually lead to the film being selected as a Criterion Collection release for home video, which includes the documentary Camino A Roma, which translates to the English title Road To Roma.

Recently released into the Netflix library, Road To Roma is a deeper look into the process and intent behind Cuar贸n鈥檚 vision for Roma. Showing footage from a one-on-one interview, as well as the shooting of the film itself, it鈥檚 a firm reminder of just how amazing the movie is.

It鈥檚 through this documentary that a lot of different and insightful facts are revealed, several of which we鈥檝e pulled out of Camino A Roma as examples of things we learned from the experience. While this isn鈥檛 a totally comprehensive list, as there鈥檚 a lot to learn, here鈥檚 what we found to be most insightful.

Camino A Roma Might Be The First Criterion Special Feature To Arrive On Netflix

Our first factoid isn鈥檛 in the film, but instead comes from its existence. As listed in the description for Road To Roma, this special feature is part of the Criterion Collection鈥檚 physical home video release of Roma, which is currently available on the market.

As both Netflix and Criterion have started a relationship that will see future home video releases of originals like The Irishman and Marriage Story, we might get to see more special features like these on the streaming side in the future.

Alfonso Cuar贸n Didn鈥檛 Initially Want To Write A Screenplay For Roma

When crafting the story for Roma, Alfonso Cuar贸n didn鈥檛 want to stick to a standard cinematic narrative. In fact, when describing his process, the writer/director mentioned the following as his intent:

There was no screenplay at first. I wasn鈥檛 going to write one. I wanted to start by recreating the sensory part of it.

Eventually, Alfonso Cuar贸n would write a screenplay for Roma. However, he had his own ways of making sure the film鈥檚 reality

Cuar贸n Skipped His Usually Meticulous Research For Roma

If there鈥檚 a driving factor for what Roma became, it鈥檚 the concept of memory. Alfonso Cuar贸n didn鈥檛 dive into any sort of deep research he did on films such as Children of Men or Gravity. Rather, the sort of authenticity that Roma was trying to build was the world as Cuar贸n remembered growing up in.

The lack of research not only helped him feel like the movie was more real, but it helped Alfonso Cuar贸n feel out the story. Even smaller details, like the messiness of the family fridge and what sort of food containers were inside, was orchestrated by Cuar贸n鈥檚 memories.

Alfonso Cuar贸n Actually Cast His Childhood Nanny In Some Earlier Films

In the story of Roma, Alfonso Cuar贸n鈥檚 functional lead character, Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) was based off of a real figure in Cuar贸n鈥檚 childhood. Nanny Liboria 鈥淟ibo鈥 Rodriguez, the woman who helped take care of Alfonso as a child, actually played a nanny in an early Cuar贸n masterpiece: the Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal starring dramedy Y Tu Mama Tambien.

Her character looked after Diego Luna鈥檚 protagonist, Tenoch, and her big scene is actually shown in Road To Roma. In addition to that particular role, Rodriguez was also cast in Alfonso Cuar贸n’s debut film, S贸lo con tu pareja, in a rather hysterical cameo. So naturally, as much as he respected Libo to cast her in his early films, it was only a matter of time before he鈥檇 want to make a movie that was partially about her influence in his life.

The Actors In Roma Were Never Given The Full Script

When casting actors for Roma, Alfonso Cuar贸n wasn鈥檛 concerned with whether or not those he cast in the film were professional actors. As long as whomever he cast could actually act, that鈥檚 all that mattered. Knowing that he never gave any of them the script to Roma, we can see why that was particularly important.

During shooting, Cuar贸n would tell the actors on set what they needed to know for their characters in that moment. But besides those details, nothing else was known to the actors in the cast of Roma. This would lead to one of the film鈥檚 most memorable performances, but more on that later.

Even The Extras Casting in Roma Was Extensive

There was an extra level of perfectionism that Alfonso Cuar贸n added into his process when casting Roma鈥檚 Mexico City of the 鈥70s. With the extras that were selected to populate the film鈥檚 background, there was a more intense criteria of breaking down who was needed.

Factors such as gender, social demographic, and whether they鈥檇 be in in cars or walking on the street were considered when selecting the people to populate any particular scene. Cuar贸n would even coach the extras on their specific functions in a scene, as we see in Road To Roma when he gives notes to street vendors during one of Cleo鈥檚 trips to the movies.

Truth Trumped Perfection On Roma

When framing one particular shot during the sequence of Roma where the family Cleo takes care of goes away for New Year鈥檚, AlfonsoCuar贸n actually chose a different shot than the one that felt like a better cinematic fit. His reasoning was based in just that thought, as Cuar贸n felt that while the shot was 鈥渂etter,鈥 it wasn鈥檛 true.

Much as the driving force of memory had Alfonso Cuar贸n aiming for a more authentic Roma experience, he didn鈥檛 want to feel like he was aiming for something too perfect. Or, worse, he didn鈥檛 want his shot to look like he was merely paying homage to something he saw before. With that in mind, he chose a different shot, leading to the sequence we saw in the final film.

One Specific Roma Scene Helped Alfonso Cuar贸n Deal With Childhood Trauma

Filming one of the scenes where the father of the family at the center of Roma, Antonio (Fernando Grediaga,) leaves to the chagrin of his wife, Sofia (Marina de Tavira,) Alfonso Cuar贸n found himself in what he personally described as a foul mood. After taking a walk, and having a bit of an internal monologue, the reason became clear.

Cuar贸n credits that day on set as a moment where rather than judging his own father for being absent in his family life, he was actually trying to understand the emotions behind his actions. His directorial and story eye unconsciously upset him, as he had a bit of a breakthrough with his own past on set.

Alfonso Cuar贸n Had To Make Roma In Black And White

When it came to filming Roma, the vision for the actual visuals to the film were very much intended to be gorgeously modern, with extreme clarity. Alfonso Cuar贸n did not want to apply any sort of grainy texture to the look, and he almost made it a full screen ratio presentation as opposed to wide screen.

The one factor that never changed though was the fact that Roma was meant to be a black and white masterpiece. Cuar贸n stated that when he was planning out the film, it was the only way he could see the film. And so, the film was filmed with beautiful digital clarity, in glorious black and white.

Two Specific Moments In Mexican History Also Inspired Roma鈥檚 Story

Describing Roma as a movie that deals with both 鈥減ersonal scars鈥 as well as those scars inflicted upon the Mexican culture of Alfonso Cuar贸n鈥檚 childhood, the director mentions two specific historical events that influence the story he wanted to tell.

Both the Tlatelolco Massacre of October 2, 1968 and the Corpus Christi Massacre, also known as El Halconazo, of June 10, 1971 were instrumental to Roma鈥檚 actual narrative. Cuar贸n shows the latter event in the film, during the sequence where Cleo and Sofia are out shopping for baby furniture. That sequence came from the director鈥檚 childhood fascination with a photograph of that very furniture store during that event, which showcases onlookers witnessing the violence on the streets.

Cleo鈥檚 Reaction To Her Stillborn Baby Came Out Of Total Surprise

Tying back into the specific facts that Alfonso Cuar贸n not only refused to show the actors in Roma the complete script, but also insisted on casting actors professional and novice alike, the intense scene where Yalitza Aparicio鈥檚 Cleo delivers her stillborn baby was a surprise revealed to the actor on the day of filming.

Aparicio suspected they had a live baby waiting under her gurney for what would turn out to be one of Roma鈥檚 most iconic moments of heartbreak, but as the actual medical professionals cast in the film did their job, she learned the truth the same way Cleo did on screen. It yielded an amazing emotional response, and lead to Cuar贸n having to comfort Yalitza Aparicio after they cut.

Roma, In Its Own Special Way, Is Alfonso Cuar贸n鈥檚 鈥淔irst Film鈥

In a beautiful, final revelation during Road To Roma, Alfonso Cuar贸n emotionally proclaims that Roma is, in a very special way his first film. His exact remarks on the subject were as follows:

I would go as far as to say that Roma is my first film. It鈥檚 the first film that truly embodies the kind of cinema I aspire to make.

Telling a story of autobiographical importance, through a lens of historical events and personal memory, is something that definitely feels like a crowning achievement in Cuar贸n鈥檚 career. While he鈥檚 dealt with personal trauma in huge blockbuster capacity in the past, this more personal vision is one that brought out the best of Alfonso Cuar贸n yet again.

In turn, Road To Roma only heightens that achievement, as throughout a documentary that proudly shows the personal approach that Cuar贸n used to make Roma, we鈥檙e also allowed to see the creator behind this cinematic gem extoll the virtues of cinema, in every shape or form.

This documentary also serves as a great incentive to watch Roma, be it for a first or fifth time, after completing its winding journey through the production. If you鈥檝e seen the film before, it only serves as a highlighter for those moments that Alfonso Cuar贸n鈥檚 personal touch really accentuated.

But if you鈥檙e new to the film, and don鈥檛 mind trading spoilers for some deeper context on what you鈥檙e about to watch, then viewing the documentary just might be a good idea. In either case, both Road To Roma as well as Roma are currently streaming on Netflix, ready to break your heart and lift your spirits in the most beautiful way possible.